Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 609,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $12,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 78.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in TriState Capital during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TriState Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

Shares of TriState Capital stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $714.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

TriState Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC).

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.