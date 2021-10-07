Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,531 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Ambarella worth $11,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,182,000 after buying an additional 356,345 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ambarella by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 99.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 29,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ambarella by 28.6% during the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella stock opened at $150.19 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.34 and a 1-year high of $169.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.