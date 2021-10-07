Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $157.30 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,008,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 525,708 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $157,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Airlines by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after purchasing an additional 685,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,271,000 after buying an additional 556,693 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,889,000. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 235.2% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 636,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after buying an additional 446,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 874.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 448,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,448,000 after buying an additional 402,403 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. increased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average is $51.61.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($9.31) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

