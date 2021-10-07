Lynda L. Ziegler Sells 600 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $69.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.71.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $492,757,000 after acquiring an additional 121,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Itron by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,460,000 after acquiring an additional 482,588 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Itron by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,434,000 after acquiring an additional 216,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Itron by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,631,000 after acquiring an additional 69,941 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Itron by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,437,000 after acquiring an additional 244,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus dropped their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

