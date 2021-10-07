iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,741 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $86.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.