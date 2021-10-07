Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 1,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hess by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.79.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $82.88 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.48 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

