Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP opened at $73.13 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a PE ratio of -143.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $121,768.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,197,649 shares of company stock valued at $317,100,882 in the last 90 days.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

