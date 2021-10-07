Lido Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Textron by 4.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Textron by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,479,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,777,000 after buying an additional 63,333 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth approximately $904,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

