Shell Asset Management Co. Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,681 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Harsco by 185.1% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Harsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harsco by 693.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Harsco by 3,222.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $23.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.36 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

