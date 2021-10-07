Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,248,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,965 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $84,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

LUMN opened at $12.79 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

