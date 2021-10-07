Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SRPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.39.

Shares of SRPT opened at $97.28 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,359,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

