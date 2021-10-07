Mizuho Trims Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Target Price to $75.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.13.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $74.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

