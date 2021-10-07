FY2021 EPS Estimates for Altus Group Limited Reduced by Analyst (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Altus Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.11. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target (up previously from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Altus Group from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.25.

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$63.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$47.10 and a 12-month high of C$68.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.84.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$173.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.55 million.

Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

