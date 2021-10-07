UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHK. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

CHK stock opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a PE ratio of -1.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,914,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,804,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343,761 shares in the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

