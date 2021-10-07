Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Xencor, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xencor in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.80). Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.48. The business had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

XNCR stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 96.54 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 22.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Xencor by 41.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Xencor by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Xencor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 535,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,477,000 after buying an additional 35,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Xencor by 105,573.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 15,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

