Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Xencor, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xencor in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.80). Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.48. The business had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%.
XNCR stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 96.54 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 22.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Xencor by 41.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Xencor by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Xencor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 535,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,477,000 after buying an additional 35,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Xencor by 105,573.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 15,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.
Xencor Company Profile
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.