Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 9,690,000 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.28.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 115,613 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KALA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

