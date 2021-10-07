Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Short Interest Down 15.7% in September

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 281,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 8,190.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 112,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after acquiring an additional 78,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 11.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 59,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,721,000 after acquiring an additional 57,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

NYSE FC opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $595.30 million, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

FC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.