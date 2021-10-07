Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of SMSMY opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. Sims has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

