SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,608 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 369,207 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after buying an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after buying an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 274.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,827,000 after buying an additional 837,586 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2,288.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $70,400,000 after buying an additional 767,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after buying an additional 739,001 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $236,652.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,355.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $80.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.59.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

