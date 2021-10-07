Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $162.77 Million Stock Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,155,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,985 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.18% of CIT Group worth $162,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in CIT Group by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in CIT Group by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

CIT stock opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $56.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.