Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,255,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,104 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.40% of Medical Properties Trust worth $165,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of MPW opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.