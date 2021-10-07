SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,922 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,922 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.45.

Wix.com stock opened at $178.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.60. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -47.97 and a beta of 1.35. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $171.37 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

