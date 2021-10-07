EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,611 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $23,925,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 480,945 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 313.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 322,899 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,578,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

EPR stock opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

