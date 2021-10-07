Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 648,377 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,540 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $36,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 761.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUN opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -44.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $325,174.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,056 shares in the company, valued at $9,059,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,315 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

