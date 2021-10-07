Keybank National Association OH Has $359,000 Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 34.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Baidu were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after buying an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Baidu by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,150 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $231,635,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Baidu by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Baidu by 451.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,121,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,721,000 after purchasing an additional 918,228 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Shares of BIDU opened at $149.36 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.32 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.25 and a 200 day moving average of $183.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.