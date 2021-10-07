Legal & General Group Plc Buys 250 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.57% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $33,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $254.09 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $173.06 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.27.

