Legal & General Group Plc Sells 35,199 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,199 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.79% of Rapid7 worth $41,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.4% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

RPD stock opened at $115.07 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $125.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

RPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,797,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,688. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

