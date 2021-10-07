The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $341.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,259 shares of company stock valued at $90,266,730. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $313.55 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $347.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.05 and a 200-day moving average of $313.40.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

