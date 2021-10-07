Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.120-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.69 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.560 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZS. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.86.

Shares of ZS opened at $264.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.22. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $293.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $21,939,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,329 shares of company stock valued at $91,741,701 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

