Shell Asset Management Co. Has $408,000 Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in The Middleby by 0.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Middleby alerts:

In other The Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,157. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $171.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.76. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $97.66 and a one year high of $196.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. Equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MIDD. Barclays increased their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.