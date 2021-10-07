Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $402,000 Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAFD. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 301.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,791,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,895 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1,474.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 817,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,974,000 after purchasing an additional 765,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,785,000 after purchasing an additional 597,517 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 162.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 268,342 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 30.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 258,764 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. Washington Federal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

