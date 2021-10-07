10,000 Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 72,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

TMDX opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $848.33 million, a PE ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 2.01. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. Research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TMDX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $53,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,126. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

