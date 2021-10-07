Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 618 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $232,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,416,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 15.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $225,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of THS opened at $39.90 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

