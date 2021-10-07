Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.99

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 2356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRPH. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). On average, research analysts expect that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth about $369,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

