Appen Limited (ASX:APX) Insider Vanessa Liu Buys 1,643 Shares of Stock

Appen Limited (ASX:APX) insider Vanessa Liu purchased 1,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$8.94 ($6.39) per share, with a total value of A$14,688.42 ($10,491.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.86.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Appen’s payout ratio is presently 27.44%.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Relevance and Speech and Image.

