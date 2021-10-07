Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Issued By William Blair

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Karat Packaging in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. William Blair also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

NASDAQ:KRT opened at $18.80 on Thursday. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.