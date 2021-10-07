Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Trading Down 4.7%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.22 and last traded at $27.23. 2,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 220,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

OLMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -8.12.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,075,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,856,383.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $26,173.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,832 shares of company stock worth $1,208,194. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

