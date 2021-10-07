EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Get EchoStar alerts:

SATS opened at $25.92 on Thursday. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $499.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EchoStar (SATS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.