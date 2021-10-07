Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.97 and last traded at $57.70. Approximately 1,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 269,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.27.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XMTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.32.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth $11,798,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth $4,276,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth $583,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth $2,144,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth $12,175,000. 38.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

