Mather Group LLC. Sells 110 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 141.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 102,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60,283 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,256,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $273.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.33 and a 12-month high of $279.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

