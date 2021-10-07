Mather Group LLC. Buys Shares of 3,428 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Nutrien by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in Nutrien by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

Shares of NTR opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $68.59.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.11%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

