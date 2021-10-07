EAM Investors LLC Sells 61,550 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,550 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

SSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

In related news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $31,886.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,995,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,672,900.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 142,133 shares of company stock valued at $15,346,551. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SSTK opened at $113.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.52. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.66 and a 1 year high of $120.39.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.