EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Anterix by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Anterix during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Anterix by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Anterix news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $610,025.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 16,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $949,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,800 shares of company stock worth $156,779 and sold 69,135 shares worth $3,916,185. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anterix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Anterix stock opened at $61.99 on Thursday. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.13.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Research analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anterix Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

