EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 79,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ADTRAN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 118.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth $205,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 51.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $908.11 million, a P/E ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.20 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. Research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

