Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.53% of Triumph Bancorp worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,366 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBK has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.18.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $106.15 on Thursday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $541,115.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock worth $7,509,004 over the last 90 days. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

