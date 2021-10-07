SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 6,290 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 105.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in United Rentals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in United Rentals by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in United Rentals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 486,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $346.67 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.25 and a 52-week high of $369.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.64.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

