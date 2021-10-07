Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lifted by Act Two Investors LLC

Act Two Investors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,274 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 10.0% of Act Two Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $293.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

