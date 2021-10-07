SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,658 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,000,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 102,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,261,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,243,000 after acquiring an additional 676,338 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,072.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,564,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,848 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period.

Shares of EZU opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

