State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $10.37 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Xylem by 13.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Xylem by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 14.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $1,246,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,499,624. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XYL opened at $122.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.43.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

