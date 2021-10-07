State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,097 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,791 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 116.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,493,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,351 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $64,431,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 213.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,492,000 after purchasing an additional 723,390 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNT. Argus boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average of $57.60. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

